Lucintel Forecasts GNSS Chip Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the GNSS Chip Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for IoT and integration of GNSS chips in self-driving cars, drones, smart sensors, connected homes, and wearable devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in GNSS chip market by device (smartphones, tablets, personal navigation devices, in-vehicle systems, and others), application (navigation, mapping, surveying, location-based services, telematics, timing and synchronization, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, construction, agriculture, automotive, military & defense, marine, and transport), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Smartphones market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on device, the GNSS chip market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, personal navigation devices, in-vehicle systems, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the smartphones market is expected to remain the largest segment due to integration of GNSS chips in smartphones for navigation purposes.

“Within the GNSS chip market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for connected cars.

“Asia pacific will dominate the GNSS chip market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to ongoing technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector and the growing popularity of wearable devices in APAC.

Major players of GNSS chip market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox Holding AG, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics are among the major GNSS chip providers.

