Lucintel Forecasts Molecular Weight Marker Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-15%

According to the recent study the molecular weight marker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-15% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in proteomic & genomic research and research & development spending by biotechnology companies.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in molecular weight marker market by product (DNA markers, protein markers, and RNA markers), type (prestained markers, unstained markers, and specialty markers), application (nucleic acid (PCR (polymerase chain reaction), sequencing, northern blotting, southern blotting, molecular cloning, and other nucleic acid applications) and proteomics (western blotting , gel extraction, other proteomic applications), end user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“DNA markers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the molecular weight marker market is segmented into DNA markers, protein markers, and RNA markers. Lucintel forecasts that the DNA markers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to rising R&D activities related to genomic research.

“Within the forensic technology market, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to remain the largest end user”

Based on end user, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to rise in funding for molecular biology research by private and government organizations and rising focus on the R&D activities for genomic and proteomic research.

“North America will dominate the molecular weight marker market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of research institutions, pharmaceutical, & biotechnology companies, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major players of molecular weight marker market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Roche,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Affymetrix, QIAGEN, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are among the major molecular weight marker providers.

