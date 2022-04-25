Lucintel Forecasts Optoelectronics Component Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the optoelectronics component market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased use of infrared components in consumer electronics & automobiles, the long life & low power consumption, demand for improved imaging & optical sensing solutions in the healthcare industry, and the suitable physical properties of optoelectronic sensors to operate in harsh environments.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in optoelectronics component market by component type (sensors, LED, laser diode, and infrared components), application (measurement, lighting, communications, security & surveillance, and others), material (gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, indium phosphide, silicon germanium, gallium phosphide), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, military & aerospace, medical, residential, commercial, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Sensors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on component type, the optoelectronics component market is segmented into sensors, LED, laser diode, and infrared components. Lucintel forecasts that the sensors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the usage of several types of sensors, including optical, image, phototransistors, photodiode, and photo relay for varied applications across several industries.

“Within the optoelectronics component market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to technical advancements and the increasing use of consumer goods, such as high-end sophisticated cameras, photocopy machines, smartphones, blue-ray storage devices, and flat & flexible television displays.

“Asia pacific will dominate the optoelectronics component market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing automobile, medical, and industrial manufacturing companies in this region.

Major players of optoelectronics component market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hamamatsu, Osram, TT Electronics, Vishay, ON Semiconductor, Cree, Trumpf, SICK AG, Samsung, Sony, and Broadcom are among the major optoelectronics component providers.

