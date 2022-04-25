Lucintel Forecasts Silicon on Insulator Market to grow at a CAGR of 14% to 16% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the silicon on insulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to 16% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for high performance, low power microelectronic devices, and increasing usage of mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, and other electronic devices due to e-learning.

“RF FEM market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into RF FEM, MEMS, power, optical communication, image sensing. Lucintel forecasts that the RF FEM market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increased demand for RF FEM in upcoming 5G technology and also in consumer electronic devices.

“Within the silicon on insulator market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to development of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and driverless cars.

“Asia pacific will dominate the silicon on insulator market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising industrial application, economic developments, and technology adoption for various industrial operations.

Major players of silicon on insulator market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., SUMCO, Simgui, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics N.V., TowerJazz, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing, Skyworks Solutions, Sony Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are among the major silicon on insulator providers.

