Lucintel Forecasts Thin Film Piezoelectric Market to grow at a CAGR of 13% to 15% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the thin film piezoelectric market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to 15% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for piezoelectric devices in energy harvesting systems and the aerospace and defense industry.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in thin film piezoelectric market by product type (piezoelectric sensors, actuators, motors, transducers, generators, and others), material (piezoelectric crystals, ceramics, polymers, and composites), end use industries (aerospace & defense, industrial & manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, information & communication, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Actuators market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the thin film piezoelectric market is segmented into piezoelectric sensors, actuators, motors, transducers, generators, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the actuators market is expected to remain the largest segment due to less heat, less power consumption, fast response, high actuating precision, compact size, high reliability, and low cost.

“Within the thin film piezoelectric market, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the aerospace and defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing installation of thin film piezoelectric device-based products, such as sensors, actuators, and motors, in aerospace & defense.

“Asia pacific will dominate the thin film piezoelectric market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives, rising population, bulk manufacturing facilities of piezoelectric devices, presence of numerous manufacturers and suppliers, low cost of piezoelectric devices, and technological advancements in emerging markets.

Major players of thin film piezoelectric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., CeramTec GmbH, CTS CORPORATION, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., and APC International, Ltd. are among the major thin film piezoelectric providers.

Major players of thin film piezoelectric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., CeramTec GmbH, CTS CORPORATION, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., and APC International, Ltd. are among the major thin film piezoelectric providers.