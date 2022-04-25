Lawn Aerator market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing inclination towards landscaping coupled with a surge in residential and commercial projects. Also, increase in construction of outdoor spaces such as outdoor kitchen, lounges, relaxing areas and party pools is expected to bolster the lawn aerator sales.

Additionally, increased spending on sports facilities such as playgrounds, golf courses and soccer fields is likely to contribute significantly towards lawn aerators growth.

Moreover, an increase in gardening along with the growing popularity of DIY (Do It Yourself) activities have led to a significant surge in sales. Furthermore, the growing trend of horticulture activity coupled with rising disposable income is projected to boost the sales.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Lawn Aerator Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Lawn Aerator Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Lawn Aerator Market and its classification.

Key Segments

By Type

Spikes

Plugs

By Power Source

Self-Propelled

Corded/Electric

By Application

Personal Gardens

Recreational Activities (Turfs, Golf, Cricket)

Sports Fields

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

