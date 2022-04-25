Demand for Polyethylene Glycol Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

Polyethylene glycol (PEG): Introduction

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is one of the most frequently used non-ionic polymers in polymer-based drug delivery and other bioactivities. Since polyethylene glycol has high aqueous solubility, it is considered for pro-drug conjugation. This appreciative status and use of PEGlycation technology in biotechnological and pharmaceutical applications has led to many progressive steps in the medical field.

The existent scientific literature testifies for the various applications of polymers derived from polyethylene glycol (PEGs). The collective experience surrounding this material and relief provided by governing authorities around the world regarding its usage will lead to its increased usage in many medical device applications and drugs, which in turn will expand the market for polyethylene glycol in research and development areas.

Better opportunities are predicted for the polyethylene glycol market in a range of applications such as diagnostics areas and drug development, drug delivery, cell culture models, tissue regeneration and wound healing over forecast period.

Other significant characteristics of polyethylene glycol such as wear resistance and non-toxicity and solubility has benefited the polyethylene glycol market in case of various applications such as chemical intermediates, textiles, agriculture, ceramics, wood treatment, household products and others.