The Evaporation Materials Market to stay persistent amidst technological turmoil at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022-2027

Evaporation Materials Market 2022-2027

This report provides in depth study of "Evaporation Materials Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

PMR’s report titled “Evaporation Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027” projects that the global market for evaporation materials is set to reach US$ 1,243.0 Mn by 2017-end, the figure will further increase to 2,185.0 Mn over 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%. The report projects that Asia Pacific (APAC) will emerge as the most dominant market for evaporation materials by the end of 2017, reaching a valuation of US$ 604.9 Mn. During the forecast period, APAC’s market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.6%.

The substantial growth of sectors such as electronics, semiconductor and power & energy is primarily boosting the demand for evaporation materials in the region. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to remain as the second most attractive market for evaporation material throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – ULVAC, Inc., Materion Corporation, Umicore Group, Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Plasmaterials Inc., The Kurt J. Lesker Company, China Rare Metal Material Co., Ltd., Canon Optron Inc., Nichia Corporation, GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., and Process Materials, Inc and more.

The robust expansion of both the electronics and the optics industries in recent years has subsequently fueled the demand for evaporation materials. Manufacturing some of the new-age electronic components such as semiconductors, flat panel displays, microelectronic and data storage device is quite difficult in absence of evaporation materials. Persistence Market Research’s new study on the global evaporation materials market reveals that Asia Pacific will remain the most attractive market for evaporation materials over the next couple of years. Moreover, there is a greater preference for evaporation materials as compared to other processing methods such as chemical vapor deposition and sputtering targets. The process involved in evaporation materials is highly conducive for high purity coatings.

Based on material types, preference for metals will remain high during the assessment period. By 2017-end, metals will account for more than 47% value share of the market.

Between 2017 and 2025, demand for alloys based evaporation materials is also expected to gain a healthy traction. This is primarily owing to their superior characteristics that help is achieving a very high-quality coating.

Evaporation materials find widespread application in the electronics industry. In terms of the value, electronics industry will continue account for the highest market share over 2025.

Application of evaporation materials is expected to increase in the power & energy sector in 2017 and beyond.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

