Artificial Preservatives Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth With A 5.3% CAGR During 2022-2031

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/—

Artificial Preservatives Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FACT.MR, artificial preservatives market is set to witness steady growth with a 5.3% CAGR during 2021-2031. The rising demand for convenience food and processed food with extended shelf lives has boosted the demand for artificial preservatives.

Rise in Demand for Processed Foods Propelling the Demand for Artificial Preservatives

Food Preservatives are food additives that are used to enhance the shelf life of the food products besides maintaining the original taste, color, and aroma of the food product.

These additives are responsible for controlling microbial growth which causes food spoilage. These may be synthetically derived or obtained from biological sources.

Artificial preservatives may serve as antioxidants, reduce moisture content, make food more acidic, halt the ripening process, and inhibits the growth of micro-organisms, all of which help the food stay longer.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6814

U.S. and Canada Demand Outlook for Artificial Preservatives Market

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six Americans gets a foodborne disease each year. This figure may be considerably higher if artificial preservatives were not used to prevent the spread of the organisms that cause these diseases.

For example, Botulism can be deadly. Thus, the demand for artificial preservatives is anticipated in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Food Processing involves a series of operations wherein the unprocessed foods are converted into foods that have extended shelf life and added additives to enhance and better the original quality and taste of the food product.

Europe Demand Outlook for Artificial Preservatives Market

During the forecast period, the artificial preservatives market in Europe will grow at a significant rate. Some additions increase or preserve the nutritional content of the food.

Vitamins E, A, C, D, folic acid, niacin, pyridoxine, calcium carbonate, riboflavin, thiamine, zinc oxide, and iron are often added to foods such as milk, pasta, bread, biscuits, flour, breakfast cereals, margarine, iodized salt and gelatin desserts. With the increase in usage of artificial preservatives, its demand is increasing in the European region.

Pre Book this report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6814

Artificial Preservatives Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the artificial preservatives market globally includes

Akzo Nobel N.V

Cargill

Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Tate & Lyle

Galactic

Danisco A/S

Univar Inc.

Brenntag Solutions Group Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc

Hawkins Watts Limited.

Artificial Preservatives: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as: Sorbates Sorbic Acid Potassium Sorbate Benzoates Benzoic Acid Sodium Benzoate Propionates Propionic Acid Sodium Propionate Calcium Propionate Nitrites Sulfates Sulfur Dioxide Acetic Acid Sodium Diacetate Lactic Acid

Based on function, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as: Antimicrobial Antioxidant Chelator Others

Based on Application, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as: Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products Yogurt and Sour Cream Cheese Butter Soups Beverages Dairy-Based Plant Based Juices Snacks Jams and Spreads Meat, Fish & Poultry Products Sauces and Dressings

Based on the Region, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Enquire before buying: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6814

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com