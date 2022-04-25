Medical Image Exchange Systems Market to reach US$ 7.97 Bn by the year 2032|Vaultara, IBM Corporation and more

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market 2022

The global medical image exchange systems market is further expand at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 7.97 Bn by the year 2032.

Starting with the overview of Medical Image Exchange Systems Market, it presents an overall analysis of the latest trends that are prevalent in the industry. The report begins with the description of the market surroundings and the analysis of the size and forecast of product or service based on regions and applications. In addition to it, the report also introduces the market competitive landscape among the vendors and manufacturers that contribute to the growth of the product or service. The company profiling and market price analysis in relation to the value chain features is also covered in the report. The data experts have examined and scrutinized the industry trends in the key regions. 2022 has been considered as the base year, with the forecast period extending to 2032.

The global medical image exchange systems market is projected to exhibit a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032), owing to increasing technology innovations in medical imaging by major medical image exchange system vendors.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Medical Image Exchange Systems” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11464

Medical image exchange systems are expected to be adopted at a significant pace over the coming years due to growing adoption of IoT in the healthcare industry. Also, high acceptance of medical image exchange system software across hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare institutions will majorly drive market expansion over the coming five to six years.

Medical Imaging Management (MIM) using PAC (Picture Archiving and Communications System) provides a completely secure, robust solution to radiology, imaging archiving, report dictation, study, and report storage. MIM can unify and accommodate a variety of environments, integrating with medical facility’s legacy systems.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Vaultara, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company), Royal Philips NV, Sectra AB, Nuance Communications, Inc., eHealth Technologies, Inc., Change Healthcare, PaxeraHealth, DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), DataFirst, OneMedNet Corporation, IMEXHS, Trice Imaging, Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Medical Image Exchange Systems Market.

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11464

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By solution, medical image exchange software is anticipated to account for a leading market share of 60.2%. However, the medical image exchange system services segment is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2032.

On the basis of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the market and surge at an estimated CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The South Asia & Pacific regional market is expected to create new growth opportunities for players in the market due to the introduction of medical imaging technologically advanced devices and the developing healthcare sector in the region.

The market in France is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2032, while that in Spain at around 8.9%.

Market growth in India, Indonesia, and GCC countries is expected to be much higher, at CAGRS of around 14.5%, 12.6%, and 4.2%, respectively.

“Rising trend of electronic medical images along with application of medical imaging management (MIM) systems and increased adoption of automation in diagnostic services to propel market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Enhanced Patient Experience With Priority Placed on Convenient, Mobile Access

There was a time when medical staff mostly use imaging such as X-rays, CTs, MRIs, and ultra sound tests, and reports were delivered to patients in the physical form, which consume more time and cost. Diagnosis was also delivered in the physical form. But today, many healthcare providers give imaging and diagnosis reports directly to patients or/and respective doctors’ mobiles by using Internet services. Such a system of delivering imaging reports are a faster and cost-friendly solution.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, use of mobile access for sharing medical imaging reports and diagnosis has proven to be one of the most convenient and comfortable patient experiences. Technological advancement is considered as the primary driver for the medical image exchange systems market. Increasing adoption of automation in diagnostic services has generated huge amount of virtual data.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Manufacturers

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here to Get this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11464

Major Highlights of the Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Report:

The Medical Image Exchange Systems Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Medical Image Exchange Systems Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com