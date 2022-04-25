Acupuncture Treatment Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2029

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Acupuncture Treatment Market 2022

The report published on Acupuncture Treatment Market is a comprehensive analysis that includes the key parameters and indicators critical in understanding the market. The data from the years 2022 to 2029 has been used to present the market status and size. The study also covers the overall market valuation along with the CAGR for the forecast period. The introductory chapter presents an overview of Acupuncture Treatment Market along with the product definition and market scope. The report also analyzes consumer trends regarding the products along with the industry development trends.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global acupuncture market would exhibit 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Global demand for acupuncture is expected to grow significantly owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly changing lifestyles, and rising health complications among the geriatric population. Moreover, no severe side effects, reduced dependency on medication, and minimal invasive procedures are responsible for the increasing adoption of acupuncture therapies. Currently, acupuncture services are provided at 73% of National Cancer Institute (NCI), Comprehensive Cancer Centres in the U.S., and more than 1,300 physician acupuncturists are present in North America.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Traditional Chinese Medicines Australia, American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine (ACTCM), Jingshen Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Clinic (Jingshen TCM Clinic), Professional Register of Traditional Chinese Medicine (PRTCM), ChinaMed Charlottesville, New Zealand Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Society (NZCMAS), Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture, European Traditional Chinese Medicine Association (ETCMA), Flow Acupuncture & Osteopathy and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Acupuncture Treatment Market.

Key Takeaways of Acupuncture Market Study

For application of acupuncture, musculoskeletal conditions along with fatigue and CNS conditions are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy in North America and Europe is expected to contribute to significant dominance of these regions during the forecast period.

Needle acupuncture is expected to hold more than 45% share in the global acupuncture market.

Electroacupuncture is expected to gain significant traction and experience 5X growth in the global acupuncture market by the end of 2029 .

. Leading service providing companies in the acupuncture market space are collaborating with small acupuncture service providers, hospitals, and wellness centers to strengthen their market position.

Rising adoption of acupuncture therapy with alternate treatment modality and increasing clinical evidence of effectiveness in East Asia are expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth.

“Preference for electropuncture technique over conventional needle acupuncture is expected grow significantly, owing to minimum side effects and increased patient comfort by reducing risks such as bleeding, soreness, or bruising at the site of needle insertion.” says a PMR analyst.

Musculoskeletal Conditions Dominating Acupuncture Market

Prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions such as chronic pain, cancer pain, osteoarthritis, and others are growing rapidly. In this category back pain, neck pain, and cancer-associated symptoms are becoming less effective by current medication treatments. Acupuncture treatment is becoming preferred alternative therapy for musculoskeletal pain owing to clinical effectiveness and less side effect treatment option. For instance, the global chronic pain prevalence among adults varied between 11% and 20% and chronic pain prevalence indicates that an estimated 1 in 5 U. S. adults had chronic pain in 2016. In addition, ~45% of acupuncture visits in the U.S. are reported to treat musculoskeletal pain.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Acupuncture Treatment Market Manufacturers

Acupuncture Treatment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Acupuncture Treatment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Acupuncture Treatment Market Report:

The Acupuncture Treatment Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Acupuncture Treatment Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

