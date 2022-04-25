Increased Demand For Morphine In Developed Countries Is Expected To Grow The Market During 2022-2031: Fact.MR

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/—

Morphine Market: Overview and Dynamics

Morphine is an opioid that is naturally found in plants, animals, and humans. Primarily, morphine is used to treat acute pain and chronic pain by directly acting on the central nervous system (CNS) and decreasing the magnitude of pain.

Increased demand for morphine in developed countries like the United States and Europe has driven the market growth during the historical period. As per the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines morphine ranks at 155th most commonly prescribed medicine in the United States.

Segmentation Analysis of Morphine Market:

The global morphine market is bifurcated into five major segments: ingredient, type, application, drug type, and region.

On the basis of ingredient, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Morphine Hydrochloride

Morphine Sulphate

On the basis of type, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Capsule

Injection

Oral Tablets

Others

On the basis of application, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Hydromorphone

Oxymorphone

Heroin

Others

On the basis of drug type, morphine market has been segmented as follows:

Anesthesia

Cough Suppressant

Diarrhea Suppressant

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, morphine market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Geographical Data Analysis of Morphine Market Research Report Is Based On:

The report on the global morphine market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA.

Attributed to huge demand from developed countries for morphine drug as a prescribed medicine for pain treatment has made North America and Europe leading markets in the world.

Alone United States accounted for over one fourth of the global demand due to which North America has driven the consumption of morphine during the historical period.

As per The American Cancer Society estimates alone in United States there will be over 10 million people with age of 85 years. In result cancer cases are projected to increase in the same period which will create significant demand for morphine during the forecast period.

