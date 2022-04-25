Demand For Anodized Titanium Will Witness Significant Recovery In A Shorter Period : Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/—

Anodized Titanium Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR Anodized Titanium is set to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. Demand for Anodized Titanium will witness significant recovery in a shorter period, with an optimistic growth outlook. Aviation, Automotive, and Biomedical Treatment are the most lucrative markets, creating robust opportunities and providing momentum for market growth during the forecast period.

What is Driving the Demand for Anodized Titanium?

Evolving end-user demand for lightweight and high-performance materials that can withstand extreme thermal conditions is a key factor driving demand in the aviation industry. The growing biomedical treatment activities globally continues to drive the demand in the medical and healthcare sector. Automotive Industry continues to be a lucrative avenue for manufacturers as Anodized Titanium is lightweight whereas possesses approximately the same strength as Steel, thus it is finding increasing adoption by vehicle manufacturers.

The US and Canada Anodized Titanium Market Outlook

The US is a key market for Anodized Titanium manufacturers. The US market, especially the aviation sector, has had a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, demand is likely to remain comparatively slow in the next couple of years, as several end-use industries begin to make a gradual recovery from the worst effects of the pandemic.

Demand for in the US and Canada will be led by the Aerospace and Biomedical Treatment Industry. Commercial aerospace will account for slow demand till at least 2024, as new aircraft orders remain on hold given the crisis of the pandemic. However, this sluggishness will be compensated to some extent by demand from the US Biomedical Treatment sector. The US and Canada Biomedical Treatment spending is not likely to reduce drastically in 2022 and beyond, and this will continue to benefit Anodized Titanium companies.

Europe Demand Outlook for Anodized Titanium

Many countries in the EU have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. However, as is the case in the US and Canada, the Biomedical Treatment sector in the EU will continue to drive the demand for anodized titanium

Due to the COVID-19 challenges, most European countries have announced increased funding for the medical sector by increasing the number of hospitals and medical equipment which can emerge as a beneficial factor for the manufacturers in the long term.

Who are the Manufacturers and Suppliers of Anodized Titanium?

Some of leading Manufacturers and Suppliers include Techmetals, TIODIZE, HPL Stampings, G & J Steel & Tubing, Light Metals Coloring, Leatherwood Manufacturing, Aalberts Surface Technologies, AOTCO Metal Finishing, SIFCO ASC, Electrohio, TFC, In’Tech Industries, and Y?W Technologies

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers have longstanding contracts and approvals for aerospace OEMs. For example, Techmetals has secured OEM Approvals from Boeing, Rockwell Collins, GE Aviation, Raytheon, Woodward, UTC Aerospace Systems, and L3 Communications. Thus the companies are focusing on developing long term relationships with their key customers to maintain sustainable growth.

