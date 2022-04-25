Extended Reality Market Is Expected To Grow Us$ 25 Bn By 2031: Fact.MR

Extended Reality Market Outlook

The Extended Reality market is expected to grow US$ 25 Bn by 2021, with a significant growth rate of 30% during the period 2021-2031. Extended reality is an immersive technology that can merge the physical and virtual worlds. Technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) all come under Extended reality (XR). Owing to significant advantages offered by Extended reality, its demand is expected to increase in the coming period. Extended Reality technologies are largely used in various applications as the demand for penetration of smartphones and connected devices are growing.

North America Demand Outlook for Extended Reality

The demand for extended realityis anticipated to grow at a significant rate in North America owing to increasing penetration of smartphones and connected devices in healthcare, media and entertainment, gaming and other industries. In addition, most of the key players have presence in this region, thus it is another significant factor that North America bagged the largest share in the extended reality market in the year of 2020.

Key factors like an increase in use of smartphones and adoption of AR/VR technology in various applications are driving the growth of extended reality in both US and Canada. During the spread of coronavirus in 2020, the supply chain was impacted and affected extended reality products sales. However, the demand for extended reality solution would recover in the second-half of 2021, when the supply chain becomes steady.

Who are the Key Vendors of Extended Reality?

Some of the leading vendors of extended reality include

  • Microsoft
  • Sony
  • Oculus VR
  • HTC
  • Google
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Apple
  • PTC
  • Seiko Epson
  • Others

Key Segments

By Components

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

By Application

  • Virtual Reality
  • Augmented Reality
  • Mixed Reality

By Organization Size

  • Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Governments & Public Sector
  • Consumer Goods & Retail
  • Telecommunication
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • BENELUX
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia & Pacific
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com

