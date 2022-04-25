Extended Reality Market Is Expected To Grow Us$ 25 Bn By 2031: Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Extended Reality Market Outlook

The Extended Reality market is expected to grow US$ 25 Bn by 2021, with a significant growth rate of 30% during the period 2021-2031. Extended reality is an immersive technology that can merge the physical and virtual worlds. Technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) all come under Extended reality (XR). Owing to significant advantages offered by Extended reality, its demand is expected to increase in the coming period. Extended Reality technologies are largely used in various applications as the demand for penetration of smartphones and connected devices are growing.

North America Demand Outlook for Extended Reality

The demand for extended realityis anticipated to grow at a significant rate in North America owing to increasing penetration of smartphones and connected devices in healthcare, media and entertainment, gaming and other industries. In addition, most of the key players have presence in this region, thus it is another significant factor that North America bagged the largest share in the extended reality market in the year of 2020.

Key factors like an increase in use of smartphones and adoption of AR/VR technology in various applications are driving the growth of extended reality in both US and Canada. During the spread of coronavirus in 2020, the supply chain was impacted and affected extended reality products sales. However, the demand for extended reality solution would recover in the second-half of 2021, when the supply chain becomes steady.

Who are the Key Vendors of Extended Reality?

Some of the leading vendors of extended reality include

Microsoft

Sony

Oculus VR

HTC

Google

Samsung Electronics

Apple

PTC

Seiko Epson

Others

Key Segments

By Components

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Governments & Public Sector

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia & Pacific India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Australia & New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



