Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2021 – 2031

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global waterjet cutting machine consumable sales are set to be valued at over US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 4.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Growing prominence for waterjet cutting machines has led to heightened demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables. Rapid technological advancements are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.

Demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is in a recovery mode, which bodes well for the sales of these consumables in future. Considering the possibility of a stimulus in many countries, long-term outlook on the market remains positive.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18646

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables is increasing with rise in production and sales volumes across end-use industries due to increase in investments and expansion of new industries in developing nations.

Due to the need for mass production, process automation has become a strong trend in the waterjet cutting machine consumables market. The market is shifting toward Industry 4.0 norms, leading to promotion and almost universal adoption of new technologies.

There is increasing demand from metal fabrication and automotive industries for deployment of modern equipment in various applications.

Increasing number of players focusing on R&D related to waterjet cutting machine consumables is anticipated to have a significant effect on market growth over the years to come.

Abrasive waterjet cutting machine consumables to hold over 56% market share.

Demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -5%.

The market in India and China is set to surge at around 6% and 5% CAGRs, respectively, over the next ten years.

“Rising demand from abrasive waterjet cutting applications for various end-use industries in recent years is expected to provide impetus to waterjet cutting machine consumable sales,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Buy reports at a discounted price before the offer ends!!!

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18646

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with key players accounting for more than half of the market share. Prominent market players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are Kennametal Inc., Flow International Corporation, OMAX Corporation, CERATIZIT S.A., GMA Garnet Pty. Ltd., Wardjet Inc., Hypertherm Inc., TECHNI Waterjet, Jet Edge, Inc., KMT Waterjet, ALLFI AG, Opta Minerals Inc., Kimblad Technology AB, H2O Jet, Oskar Moser Technische Edelsteine GmbH, Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc., WSI Waterjet System International, Barton International Inc., and Hammelmann.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

As per Persistence Market Research’s research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product, application, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Get Full Access of the Report @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18646

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com