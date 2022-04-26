The Retail Shelving System Market to witness optimization in the next decade

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global retail shelving system sales are set to be valued at over US$ 2 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 8.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

There is constant demand from the retail sector for retail shelving systems in terms of volume. The fact that there is a retail shelving design suitable for almost any application involving clothing, pharmacies, FMCG, electronics, etc., bodes well for the overall growth of the market.

There are continuous developments in the market by manufacturers that keep moving it forward, such as:

In Feb., 2021, Madix Inc. acquired Texas assets of Panel Processing, Inc., which is a partner to the company since a long time.

In February 2020, the Gondela Corp. took part in EUROSHOP, which is proven to be the most important platform for world retail in terms of trends, inspiration, and networking.

In October 2019, Artitalia Group opened a new warehousing facility in Ontario, California, to further complement its sophisticated supply chain.

Other happenings in the market include:

Significant opportunities by FDI in India & GCC

Increase in modern retail and supermarkets & hypermarkets

Usage of augmented reality in retail shelving systems

Demand for retail shelving systems decreased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales networks at the consumer end switched primarily from offline to online. Not just 2020, but 2021 is ought to be affected by numerous factors such as socio-political changes happening worldwide. However, with a stimulus in many countries, the market’s long-term outlook looks very much optimistic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Persistence Market Research predicts a healthy retail sector growth rate in economies such as Brazil, India, the Middle East, and Africa, thereby driving demand for retail shelving systems.

With recent economic growth, per capita disposable income of consumers has increased, as a result of which consumers are able to spend more money on high-quality food products at retail outlets. This will profit the retail shelving system market over the coming years.

Supermarkets & class A convenience stores to hold 2/5 of the market share.

Light duty shelves are projected to hold over seven-tenth of the overall market share by 2031-end.

The global market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -1.3%.

The market in GCC countries is projected to expand at a CAGR around 9%, while that in ASEAN at close to 10%, through 2031.

The market in India and Germany is set to surge at 9% CAGR over the next ten years.

“With continued investments and expansions in the retail sector post Q1 2021, deployment of retail shelving systems is expected to increase at a profound rate,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is understood to be fragmented with key players accounting for almost one-fifth of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are Madix Inc., LA Darling, Lozier Corp., Gondella, Artitalia Group, Donracks TMTE Metal Tech Pvt. ltd., and CAEM.

