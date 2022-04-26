Combustion Analyzers Market Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future 2026

Combustion Analyzers Market: Introduction

Combustion analyzers are multifunction gadgets designed to estimate the efficiency of heaters, boilers and furnaces by measuring a range of parameters such as flue pressure, stack temperature and levels of gases. Combustion analysis is critical for the efficient operational control of any combustion process. Through the analysis from combustion analyzers of combustion parameters, and the development of the combustion process can result in increasing efficiency, reducing fuel costs and minimizing pollutants being emitted, as well as lowering the operational cost.

Combustion analyzers are perfect for setting up complex multi-stage or modulating combustion systems as well as basic tuning and testing of all types of boilers, heater or furnaces. Combustion analyzers were developed with the objective of finding the ideal air to fuel ratio for each fuel-burning equipment application so as to come as close as possible to complete combustion.

Combustion Analyzers Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the combustion analyzers market is stringent regulations enacted by various governments regarding emissions. Due to the adverse effects of climate change, the governments across the world have been forced to enact strict regulations on the emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxide and particulate matters. Paris agreement by UNFCC, EPA guidelines by the United States government for wastewater management, new emission standards by the government of China to restrict the emission of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in the country are some examples of such stringent regulations.

Also, with the increasing investments for development of advanced emission systems and exhaust systems, the market for combustion analyzers is also projected to witness robust growth. Additionally, the regulations pertaining to energy conservation, and fuel efficiency are also expected to fuel the growth of combustion analyzers market during the forecast period. Use of combustion analyzers results in reduced fuel cost and pollutants as unburnt hydrocarbons. Thus, these are widely being adopted across a wide range of applications.

However, a highly skilled professional is required for combustion analyzers operation and the shortage of skilled labor and low awareness among the general population is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global combustion analyzers market. However, the current trend to use new and better technology for better results will increase the demand for global combustion analyzers market over the forecast period.

Combustion Analyzers Market: Segmentation

Based on the Configuration

Portable combustion analyzers

Stationary combustion analyzers

Based on Application

Commercial

Industrial

Based on the end use

Petrochemical

Metals & Mining

Energy and Power

Textile

Chemical

Other

Based on fuel

Natural Gas & Biomass

Oil

Coal

Others

Combustion Analyzers Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America holds a significant share in the global combustion analyzers market, owing to the presence of manufacturing sector the region. The market of combustion analyzers in Europe and North America will have a higher installation rate owing to higher demand form petrochemical and metallurgical industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show robust growth over the forecast period.

Europe, North America is the Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global combustion analyzers market. Asia Pacific region is projected to show high growth in the combustion analyzers market, owing to substantial growth in the industrialization in the region. Also, government initiatives to increase foreign direct investments in the countries such as China and India to increase manufacturing will also contribute to the growth of the global combustion analyzers market during the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the combustion analyzers market.

Combustion Analyzers Market: Key Players

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global combustion analyzers market are:

AMETEK.Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Measurement & Analytics

General Electric Company

M&C TechGroup Gentics GmbH

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG

Bruker Corporation

Bacharach, Inc.

TESTO

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

