3D Printing Materials Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth With CAGR 26% By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Printing Materials Market Report By Form (Powder, Filament, Liquid), By Technology (Fused Filament Fabrication, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithographic), By Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), By Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, R&D) – Forecast to 2022 – 2031

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global 3D printing materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031, expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. By 2021-end, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5863

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced stellar growth, clocking a CAGR of 21%. Prospects widened considerably with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad applications of 3D printing applications to counter COVID-19 includes PPE, medical and testing devices, personal accessories, visualization aids and emergency dwellings.

There has been immense growth in demand for 3D printing materials, especially in the health care industry where they are used for creating artificial organs such as kidney cells, human liver and other human organs for transplanting. Furthermore, recent developments in the printing material coupled with government favouring policies are anticipated to drive more demand for 3D printing materials market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America likely to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 3 Bn by 2031

Asia to be the largest market, capturing 38% revenue share until 2031

In terms of form, filament holds around 41% of the overall market share in 2021.

In terms of technology, fused filament fabrication is estimated to accounting for 31% market share in 2021

Filament 3D printing materials to hold major sway, accounting for over 2 out of 5 sales

By vertical, automotive applications comprised over 3/10th revenue share in 2020

“Scientific instrumentation stands as an untapped vertical for 3D printing material market. These materials can be used for a variety of applications, catering to biological and mechanical lab components production,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5863

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric, Materialize NV, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, Evonik Industries AG, Voxeljet AG, Markforged Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Impossible Objects, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Envisiontec, Inc., Carbon, BASF New Business GmbH, and Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.

In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods.

Report Scope of 3D Printing Materials Market Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 1.3 Billion Market Size Value in 2031 USD 13.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 26% from 2021-2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis Value (US$) and Volume (Tons) Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

BENELUX

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

Turkey

South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Form

Technology

Type

Application

Vertical

Region Key Companies Profiled 3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

The Exone Company

Stratasys Ltd.

General Electric

Materialize NV

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

Evonik Industries AG

Voxeljet AG

Markforged Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Impossible Objects Inc.

LPW Technology Ltd.

Envisiontec Inc.

Carbon

BASF New Business GmbH

Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

Forefront Filament

Keene Village Plastics

Clariant AG

Airwolf 3D

Lithoz GmbH Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Materials Market Form 3D Printing Powder 3D Printing Filament 3D Printing Liquid

Technology Fused Filament Fabrication Selective Laser Sintering Stereolithographic Direct Metal Laser Sintering Others

Type Plastic 3D Printing Materials Metal 3D Printing Materials Ceramic 3D Printing Materials Others

Application 3D Printing Materials for Prototyping 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing 3D Printing Materials for R&D

Vertical 3D Printing Materials for Automotive 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence 3D Printing Materials for Healthcare 3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods 3D Printing Materials for Construction Others

Full Access of this Report Is Available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5863

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 3D printing materials, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (powder, filament and liquid), technology (fused filament fabrication, selective laser sintering, stereolithographic, direct metal laser sintering and others), type (plastic, metal, ceramic and others), application (prototyping, manufacturing and R&D) and vertical (automotive, aerospace & defence, healthcare, consumer goods, construction and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

The 3D Printing Materials Market report answers important questions which include:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the 3D Printing Materials market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the 3D Printing Materials market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the 3D Printing Materials market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the 3D Printing Materials market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the 3D Printing Materials market?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com