Global Demand For Lyocell Fiber Is Project To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Around 11% Over The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.Mr Study

The global lyocell fiber market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, with demand surging from the footwear industry.

Prominent Key players of the Lyocell Fiber market survey report:

Acegreen Eco-Material Co LTD

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp.

Baoding Swan Chemical Fiber Groups Co. LTD

China Populus Textile LTD

Chonbang Co. LTD

Grasim Industrial LTD

Great Duksan Corp.

Lenzing AG

Shanghai Lyocell Fiber Development Co. LTD

Smartfiber AG.

Others Prominent Players.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Fiber Type Staple Lyocell Fiber Filament Lyocell Fiber Others

By Application Lyocell Fiber for Apparel Sportswear Denims Others Lyocell Fiber for Home Textiles Curtains Carpets & Upholstery Beddings Towels Others Lyocell Fiber for Medical Use Lyocell Fiber for Footwear Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



