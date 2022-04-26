Global Demand For PVC Emulsion Is Gaining Traction And Is Expected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Around 4% Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

The global PVC emulsion market is gaining traction and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2031, owing to a wide variety of products being developed by key manufacturers. With application in key segments such as surface coatings, printing inks, and fabric coatings, to name a few, gaining prominence, suppliers of PVC emulsions are forecast to gain higher profits over the coming years.

Prominent Key players of the PVC Emulsion market survey report:

Chemplast Sanmar Limited Group

Finolex Industries Limited

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Kem One

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Yunnan Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd.

VESTOLIT GmbH

Vinnolit GmbH & Co KG

LG Chem

RusVinyl LLC

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



