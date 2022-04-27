Hyderabad It Employees told to return back to the City – Einstantly

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past decade Hyderabad city has grown at a rapid pace in the field of IT & Software. Hyderabad has overtaken Chennai and is giving a tough competition to Bangalore in IT services & exports. The whole nation is looking at Hyderabad when it comes to IT field and Most of the Major Multinational Companies like Amazon, Google, Wipro and several other others has established their headquarters in Hyderabad.

Leading Technology News portal Einstantly learnt that around 2,40,000 people are working in IT sector in Hyderabad. Due to Covid Pandemic, as the companies adopted Work from Home model majority of the IT employees left the city, went to their home towns. As things are falling in to place and the severity of the covid pandemic also reducing, IT companies are calling out employees to work from Office at-least few days a week adopting Hybrid Model.

eInstantly.com also expected that more than 40% of the employees are working remotely from their home towns. As companies are finding it difficult to implement Hybrid model, since most of the employees are at home towns, companies are calling out all the employees to shift to their Base station. Companies are asking out the employees to stay in the city even if they don’t attend the office regularly a news report from einstantly revealed.

Over the past weeks, city is Observing, Migrants coming to the city and searching for accommodation in Hostels and private rented apartments. Due to the Covid Pandemic, City has impacted heavily as many sectors are depend on IT industry like hostels, Cab Drivers, rented flat/Apartments, Restaurants and so on for survival. As IT employees are coming back to the city people depend on the city hoping for things getting too normal sooner than later.

