BridgeVoice Conferred With Innovation Excellence Awards 2022 By CEO Views

Garden City, New York, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — BridgeVoice was conferred with the “Innovation Excellence Award 2022” by CEO Views for demonstrating excellent business sagacity. BridgeVoice, Inc. is armed with robust fundamentals built on three decades of experience and knowledge of Bankai Group – a frontrunner in voice solutions and services. Over the years, BridgeVoice Pluto has turned from being one of the first creators of an automated carrier platform in the wholesale industry taking care of every need of enterprises, carriers, and aggregators who are dealing with carrier voice as well as DID services. To reach target markets from Latin America and West Africa with Spanish and French-speaking customers, the organization plans to further integrate multi-lingual support into the portal in the coming year.

The CEO Views is a globally renowned magazine that provides the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with their peers in their industry/sectors. This award by CEO Times acknowledged BVI’s unmatched sense of customer service and personalized innovation capabilities with the recognition of a “Global leader in Wholesale Voice Services”.