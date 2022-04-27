Let Sesame Access Systems Design The Perfect DDA Lift For Your Building!

Surrey, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com) is a prominent company that provides a wide range of hydraulics DDA compliant lift products. They aim to provide access to people who are struggling with mobility through their high-technology lifts. With their vast experience in the industry, customers are guaranteed to have the perfect lift explicitly designed for their business.

This company offers a bespoke invisible lift as part of its comprehensive list of products. This lift allows listed buildings to have a lift that blends with an existing interior or exterior. This means that the lift will only be seen if it is being used. Once activated, the well-designed mechanism will transform into an integrated lift. Depending on the design, customers can choose if they want a lift that mounts horizontally or vertically. This type of lift is perfect for historic and listed buildings. And one of their best invisible lifts is installed on the exterior of the Bank of England.

Those who will acquire their products will ensure to have tailored lifts. Their expert team will work closely with clients from the planning, designing, and installation of lifts. On average, this process takes around six to seven months, depending on the size and location. With their rigorous planning and execution stage, customers are guaranteed to have a high-quality lift that can last at a minimum of 20 years if maintained at least once a year.

SesameAccessSystems meets the highest standard when it comes to designing, installing, and producing lifts. Their team of experts is 100% committed to ensuring that their products are DDA compliant and their customers are satisfied with their products. According to them: “Sesame is passionate about British Manufacturing and Engineering. All our bespoke lifts are designed specifically for each building and are hand made by our talented engineers in our workshop in Surrey. Our world class design team have an obsession for innovation and design, and we believe we are at the cutting edge of what’s possible for disabled access solutions”.

About Sesame Access Systems

Established in 1996, Sesame Access Systems is an award-winning company that offers a wide range of hydraulic lifts for listed properties. Their high-quality products give people the freedom to move around in their environment without barriers or worries. With over 20 years of experience with designing and manufacturing revolutionary access solutions, they have installed several lifts all over the world.