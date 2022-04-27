Healthy Makeup Adds Multi-Functional Zao Make-Up Pencils in Its Wide Range of Products

Auckland, New Zealand, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup is well-known for providing product made up of organic farming and natural origin. The company has announced that it will be adding multi-functional Zao make-up pencils to its existing wide range of collections. This pencil will have multi-dimensional use and can be applied as a lip liner, eye pencil and eyebrow pencil. This move has been warmly welcomed by make-up enthusiasts of New Zealand, who are excited to get a new set of product from Healthy Makeup. This new product will be available in 14 alluring shades so that customers can choose them according to their preference, skin tone and purpose.

Healthy Makeup provides a wide range of products under different categories like makeups, brushes, skincare and nails. They already have many exciting and eco-friendly products in their make-up range for the face, eyes, cheeks and lips. The addition of this multi-functional make-up pencil will come as a wholesome package in a compact size serving as a 3 in1 product. These pencils will help to redraw your lips, intensify your eyes and shape your eyebrows. These can be used easily for application on lips, eyes and eyebrows as they do not mess up your hands or your face.

The all-new multi-functional make-up pencils added to the makeup range of Healthy Makeup will be available to shop from 18th April.

They aim to provide healthy makeup for all at a reasonable range and help makeup enthusiasts have healthy skin while not sacrificing their dream look. Thus their products also do not compromise with quality and provide the best for their customer. According to them, the world is filled with a varied range of makeups, and people love applying cosmetics nowadays. However, it is essential to maintain healthy skin and use good product that will not compromise with their customer’s health and skin. It is this belief that inspires them to provide such high-quality products. These make-up pencils have 10% of the ingredients from organic farming and 100% of natural origin. Thus, they are completely good for your eyes and lips.

Healthy Makeup promotes make-up primarily from the Lily Lolo brand that provides high-quality mineral make-up products at an affordable price. Their make-up pencil is from Zao, which has many attractive and excellent collections like Zao Lipstick, Lip gloss, Lip polish, and Zao eye shadow, among others. Healthy makeup follows a systematic and organized approach for its products, and its collections are based on customer satisfaction and driven by customer feedback. You can check out their other products for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips and nails. They also have many skin care products and a good range of brushes. With their quality, passion and efforts, they have made a loyal base of customers, and their mission is to extend their reach and take Healthy Makeup to more houses in New Zealand.

