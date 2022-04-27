“We Have Updated Our Xero Accounting Services to Accommodate The Changes”: Whiz Consulting 

Dallas, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a prominent accounting and bookkeeping firm in the US. Their senior executive highlighted the latest updates in Xero accounting and modified services to the clients. They said, “We have been offering Xero services for a long time now. It continuously brings more updates to fix bugs and ease user experience. That is why we are delighted to announce the launch of updated Xero accounting services.”

Xero is one of the most popular accounting software in the market. It is a perfect option for small and medium-sized businesses looking to automate monotonous tasks for higher efficiency and affordability. It simplifies the following accounting activities:

Paying bills: Xero accounting allows businesses to keep track of their bills and clear them on time. It also offers an overview of cash flow and accounts payable.

Expense claims: The expense tracker lets you keep costs under control via constant monitoring. Also, you can capture payments, submit, approve, and reimburse authorized claims.

Bank feeds: You get access to daily live feeds from the bank in Xero app. It lets you view your transaction flow.

Accepting payments: Xero accounting lets you integrate with apps that allow online payments acceptance. It expedites the process.

Project tracking: It enables you to track the costs and profitability of the project via time tracking invoice quoting features.

Reconciliation: It keeps transactions accurate and up to date via automatic reconciliations.

Contact management: You can view suppliers’ and customers’ contacts, sales, invoices, etc., in one place.

Data capture: Instead of manual entries, you can upload or scan documents, automatically capturing vital data.

Payroll: Xero offers pay runs for employees and integrations with specialized payroll apps.

Files management: Xero allows you to store, send, and share files from anywhere at any time.

Financial reporting: Generate financial reports to view economic health and performance and get expert guidance on time with Xero accounting .

Inventory levels: You can track your inventory automatically and reconcile it with physical stock easily for error detection.

Multi-currency: Xero supports multi-currency accounting using instant currency conversions.

Tax returns: Xero lets you prepare tax returns and accurate calculations with information from essential places.

“Xero’s features and benefits enrich and add considerable value to a company’s operations. Its easy-to-use interface and minimum learning curve simplify old and young users’ complications alike. The latest additions in Xero accounting add stars to its performance,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting. They shared the following updates in Xero and their effect on their services:

Custom financial report: Xero accounting now lets users prepare customized financial statements. It enables you to overview particular periods and eliminates entering a manual formula in the layout editor. You can add ‘Total’ and ‘Year to date’ columns from ‘More’ in the profit and loss account. Whiz Consulting uses this feature to enable comparisons quickly.

Adding text blocks and footers: The new feature lets businesses ‘insert content’ in reports to enhance their value. Advisors at Whiz Consulting use this feature to add text blocks and footers for clients’ assistance.

Employee expense claims: XeroMe is a new function enabling employees to enter mileage and other expense claims quickly. It reduces the hassle of moving between different applications. The technology is the same, leading to no learning curve. At Whiz Consulting, the experts train clients for optimal usage.

Enhanced visibility of repeat invoices: With this feature, you can stay on top of your invoices. Whenever you generate a new invoice from a repeat template, it notifies the invoice frequency and enables better visibility.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz Consulting is a renowned outsourcing accounting and bookkeeping firm. It serves various small, medium, and large-scale businesses by automating routine tasks and lending expertise. They have employees specializing in advisory, reporting, analytics, the latest software, etc. They focus on analyzing a company’s needs thoroughly before devising an action plan. Budgeting, KPI reporting, management accounting, and project accounting are unique functionalities. Their client testimonials speak for themselves.