GAFFIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD HAS COME FORWARD TO SPONSOR A group of students of G.H Raisoni Institute and Technology for an ARTIFICIX-2022 Event

Nagpur, India, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Gaffis Technologies a leading web development and digital marketing company COME FORWARD TO SPONSOR A group of students of G.H Raisoni Institute and Technology for an ARTIFICIX-2022 Event. It is an inter-college Technical event organized by Department of Artificial intelligence, G.H. Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nagpur.

ARTIFICIX event promoting “Battel Ground Mobile India” tournament for students on 21st and 22nd April 2022.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched for Android users in India on July 2, after months of wait. Krafton, the developer behind Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, released the battle royale title as an India-specific replacement for PUBG Mobile after it was banned in the country.

GAFFIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD is a Nagpur based company pioneer in the services like Website Development, Mobile Apps, and Digital Marketing.

Gaffis Technologies is a prominent name in the field of web design, graphic design, web programming & IT solution development. We are a leading software development company focused on delivering the best and most cost-effective solutions.

Key points of Gaffis Technologies

Fast & Easy Solutions: The fast, easy way to visualize and analyze your data. Feedback is important, We always answer all questions.

24×7 Support: We’re here to help, 24×7. Customer Service is the commitment to provide value-added services.

Experts in IT Services: We Offer Web Development, Mobile Apps, PHP Frameworks, E-commerce solutions, Social Media Marketing.

We offer the best link building and SEO services in the industry.

Gaffis not only a leading development but also focuses on the carrier building of talented and interested candidates. Gaffis provides training that includes HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP and MySQL.

After completion of training, No need to wait for the talent to have the opportunity to work. Here GAFFIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD provides an opportunity to work on live projects.

Gaffis Technologies COMMITTED TO ADD BEST VALUE TO YOUR BUSINESS