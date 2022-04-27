CTS Building Supplies explains about Hardwood Lumber vs Softwood Lumber

Scarborough, ON, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — CTS Building Supplies has released a press document for their customers days ago detailing a variety of lumber and its benefits. CTS Building Supplies is a hardware supply store in Toronto that sells and stocks a complete line of building materials. According to the press document, lumber falls in two general categories: hardwoods and softwoods. Hardwood lumber is usually made from deciduous trees such as hickory, maple, oak, mahogany, and walnut. Softwood lumber is from coniferous trees like cedar, spruce, pine, and fir wood. Softwood is typically used in DIY projects or home construction because it is more budget-friendly than hardwoods.

For a reason, these woods get their categorization as they can be easily dented even with your fingernail. Extra attention must be needed to maintain softwood’s stability over a lifetime because it absorbs and loses moisture more easily than hardwoods. Hardwood typically used in flooring and cabinetry. It usually requires more upfront investment than its counterpart softwood.

According to a spokesperson of this popular Building Supplies Company, the lumber industry uses the Janka Rating System to measure and categorize the relative hardness of wood. The hardest commercially available common wood is Hickory followed by becan, hard maple and white oak.

CTS Building Supplies Ltd is a 10 year old top level building supplies company in Toronto, ON offering a large-scale selection of quality products. They specialize in distributing top quality building construction and renovation products, building materials, hardware, and tools at affordable prices.

