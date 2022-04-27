SelecTech to Exhibit at Upcoming Lab Design Conference

New Orleans, LA and Avon, MA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will exhibit at the 2022 Lab Design Conference being held May 10-11 at the Hilton Riverside, Two Poydras St, New Orleans, LA.

“Even prior to the pandemic, there was growth in the science and life science industries dictating larger and more sophisticated laboratories. The pandemic accelerated that need and shined a light on one of the more overlooked parts of a lab, the floor,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “With our exhibit, we’re looking to demonstrate how an investment in lab flooring specifically designed for labs and cleanrooms can support the important work being done.”

SelecTech makes a product designed specifically for labs and cleanrooms, FreeStyle BioLock. BioLock is an interlocking flooring product that utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This is a critical feature when you consider that some labs and cleanrooms might be using chemicals that could be damaging if spilled and seeps into flooring. This is particularly important to protect the wiring and plumbing that are often underneath a lab’s flooring.

Additionally, SelecTech offers StaticStop ESD flooring products, which are used in some labs to reduce static electricity discharge. Those products also utilize interlocking technology for easy installation, maintenance and portability.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen a number of temporary labs pop up to meet the demands of the crisis. Our interlocking flooring products have served this need well as it can easily be installed for a temporary facility and then removed and used somewhere else,” said Ricciardelli. “The portability factor has also been important with the growth of labs during the last several years. Rather than buying entirely new tiles for a lab, our interlocking product can be moved to a new space, be it in the same building or different location—with additional tiles being purchased for the new space.”

SelecTech flooring products are made with 70 percent recycled materials and are 100 percent recyclable. SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

To request a sample of SelecTech flooring products or to learn more about the lab uses for SelecTech products, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com. For more information on the Lab Design Conference, visit https://www.labdesignconference.com/.

About SelecTech, Inc:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products, used throughout the world, in some of the most advanced manufacturing enviroments. SelecTech is an active member and contributor to the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA) and Scientific Equipment and Furniture Association (SEFA) and a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.