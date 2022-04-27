International Telecoms Week (ITW) Celebrating its 15th Glorious Year in 2022- BridgeVoice Confirms Attendance!

Garden City, New York, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — BridgeVoice Inc. (BVI) is elated to be attending the International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2022. This year marks the World’s Largest ICT innovation and tech event’s 15th Glorious Year of gathering the best of telecoms and the ICT Infrastructure ecosystem under one roof. The group’s offerings will be at Exhibition Booth: 813 and Booth Bilats: B25 and B26 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

ITW is the annual meeting point for the global wholesale telecommunications community from across the globe, converging over participants from Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 carriers, mobile/wireless operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), VoIP providers, and technology partners from the voice, data, satellite, sub-sea, and fixed-line markets. BVI is humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to share the stage with the best of the ICT and Telecom Industry.