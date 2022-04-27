Shatner, Doctor Who, Mandalorian Q&As Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 29-May 1

CLEVELAND, USA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Cleveland presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, April 29-May 1 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity guests like William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, “The Mandalorian” standout Katee Sackoff, “Clerks” cast members Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman, “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst and many others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.

On the comics front, there dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators, plus “Sketch Duels” featuring a slew of talented artists.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 1:45 p.m. Friday Opening Celebration

• 4 p.m., “Sailor Moon” Screenings, Episodes 1-2, Room 24

• 5 p.m., Intro to Jedi Trainings, Family Zone

• 5 p.m., Let’s Talk Todoroki! Q&A With David Matranga, Room 26

• 6 p.m., It’s All Paranormal to Me, Room 24

• 6 p.m. Sketch Duel: Mostafa Moussa vs. Ariel Diaz vs. Talent Caldwell, Room 22

• 7 p.m., Haunted Cleveland: America’s Most Haunted City, Room 20

• 7:45 p.m., Scareoke, HQ Stage

• 9 p.m., Drink & Draw with “Mazetoons” artist Joe Wos, Hilton Cleveland Downtown, Eliot’s Living Room

Saturday:

• 10 a.m., It’s Too Early for an Anime Panel, Room 24

• 10:15 a.m., The Paris Accord alternative rock band, HQ Stage

• 11 a.m., Dance Party with the Cleveland Asian Festival, Family Zone

• 11 a.m., Whammy! Sports, Paper and More with David Koechner, Main Theater

• 11:30 a.m., Movies: Cleveland takes the Leading Role, Room 20

• Noon, I’m Squidward: Q&A with Rodger Bumpass, Room 26

• Noon, To Boldly Go: Spotlight on William Shatner, Main Theater

• 1 p.m., Gaming, Genshin Impact and More: Zach Aguilar Q&A, Main Theater

• 1 p.m., Writing for Comics 101 with Michael T. Gilbert, Peter Tomasi, Janet Gilbert and Howard Mackie, Room 22

• 2 p.m., Ask Goku! Q&A with Sean Schemmel, Room 26

• 2 p.m., Fear the Reaper: Q&A with the Cast of “Sons of Anarchy” Ryan Hurst, Ron Perlman and Theo Rossi, Main Stage

• 3 p.m., Storytelling, Words and Pictures with Mike Grell and Jeff Douglas Messner, Room 22

• 3:30 p.m., Fan Film Screening: S: A Superman Film, Room 20

• 4 p.m., It’s-A Me, Mario! Saving the Princess with Charles Martinet, Room 26

• 5 p.m., Magical Robotics with Kent State, Room 23

• 5 p.m., Nerd Life: Better Living with Batman, Buffy, Breaking Bad and Beyond with Dr. Travis Langley, Room 24

• 6 p.m., Let’s Otaku! Anime Trivia with Wasabi Anime, Room 24

• 7 p.m. FAN EXPO Cleveland Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Room 26

• 9 p.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Official After Party at the Velvet Dog, 1280 W. 6th St., free admission with any FAN EXPO Cleveland pass

Sunday:

• 10 a.m., “Hunter x Hunter” Screening, Room 24

• 11 a.m., I’m Mary Poppins Y’All! Michael Rooker Spotlight, Main Theater

• 11:15 a.m., Golden Reflections Dance Team, HQ Stage

• Noon, Class Reunion! The Voices of “My Hero Academia’s” Class 1-A with Justin Briner, Wasabi Anime, David Matranga and Trina Nishimura, Main Theater

• Noon, Kids Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet

• 1 p.m., Cover Story: Creating Great Comic Book Covers with Ariel Diaz, Kevin Maguire, Mike McKone and Ben Templesmith, Room 22

• 1 p.m., Total Concentration Breathing! “Demon Slayer” Voice Actor Q&A with Zach Aguilar, Wasabi Anime, Aleks Le and Bryce Papenbrook, Main Theater

• 1 p.m, What do you want to do Tonight? Take Over the World with Rob Paulsen, Room 26

• 2 p.m, Mercy is Here! Fighting, Healing and Standing Strong with Lucie Pohl, Room 26

• 2 p.m., Stronger Together: Discussing “Battlestar Galactica,” “Mandalorian” and More with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater

• 2:45 p.m., Cosplayers of All Kinds! Celebrating Inclusivity in the Cosplay Community, Room 19

• 3 p.m., Q&A with John de Lancie, Main Theater

• 4 p.m., Hello Boys! Discussing Crowley, Badger and Chaos with Mark Sheppard, Main Theater

FAN EXPO Cleveland will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpocleveland.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ presents six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.