Phoenix Modular Construction Offers New, Used And Refurbished Modular Buildings

London, UK, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Are you one of those who can’t afford to opt for a full build, time- or money-wise? Phoenix Modular Construction provides the solution you need. Offering new, refurbished, and used modular buildings, they offer a turnkey service that will help you fulfill your construction needs within your allocated budget and specified timeframe.

Premier Modular Construction Service

For over 40 years now, Phoenix Modular Construction has been regarded as one of the best modular building manufacturers. They provide bespoke services that offer clients unparalleled design flexibility. They can deliver single, double, and triple-stacked models — all available in linked, side-to-side, and end-to-end formats. They can efficiently do so if you wish to add modules, allowing for rapid, cost-effective expansion.

Not only can they create modular buildings to your specification, but they also do so using top-quality materials. Their buildings are made of steel frames and composite panel systems designed to last a long time and help your space be energy-efficient in the long run. On the other hand, their ergonomic doors come in various glazing and canopy options. Meanwhile, their buildings and perimeter fascia offer a wide-ranging external colour selection. All these further add to your design flexibility.

Manufactured by experienced and comprehensively trained technicians in their state-of-the-art facility, their modular buildings comply with the highest industry standards — both output quality- and safety-wise.

Apart from manufacturing the buildings, they also offer installation services that cover full electrics and heating. You won’t have to worry about retroactive fit-outs, which can be costly and time-consuming. Their roster of services also includes site and modular clearing, and removing and relocating modular buildings.

Why Go Modular

Modular construction has been consistently on the rise in recent years. Its increasing popularity isn’t just propelled by the flexibility it provides, as stated above.

Modular buildings are easier to build — they’re manufactured and assembled in a separate facility and installed and fitted on the site. This helps cut down a lot of costs, including labor and logistics (e.g., transport of materials). It also reduces the risk of injuries as modular building facilities are safer and considered a more controlled environment. Plus, it guarantees that your construction project is completed within the set timeframe.

Because of the very nature of their manufacturing, modular buildings are also being created, reused, and refurbished under strict supervision. This leads to a better overall final output — one that can withstand various weather and other external elements.

Phoenix Modular Construction’s satisfied clients indicate that going modular is the more cost-effective choice. But beyond that, modular construction is also safer for the environment. The process of manufacturing, assembling, and installing them takes less energy than the conventional construction method. And as they can be reused and refurbished, modular buildings help decrease construction waste that ends up in landfills.

Hire One Of The Best Modular Building Manufacturers

Whether you’re looking for a manufacturer of new, refurbished, or used modular buildings, Phoenix Modular Construction can deliver a durable, top-quality output that satisfies your needs. To learn more, visit https://phoenixmodularconstructionltd.com. To request a free quote, contact them at info@phoenixmodularconstructionltd.com or 01284 828631.