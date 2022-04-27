Former Uber Driver Creates Cryptocurrency Banq potentially Worth Millions

MIAMI, FL, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Meet Anade, he’s a Former Uber Lyft Driver turned Financial Data Scientist.

His company CryptoShare Banq is raising Funding on Wefunder below:

The Raise closes April 30. This could be the last chance for people to invest!

Almost Five years removed from getting people from one place to another. He is now getting people to Build Wealth using Cryptocurrency with his company “Cryptoshare Banq”.

“In 2018, after I gave up Uber I made a decision to build Wealth and help others in the process.

Our Target Market is the Creditless, Unbanked, and Underbanked (over 25% of US and over 70% in Latin America).

Almost a 3rd of the World do not access to basic Financial tools (debit cards, loans, savings & checking accounts).” ~ Anade

Cryptoshare Banq launched on Feb 1, 2022. Presently the company has raised $200,000 USD and has nearly 200 Users using the CryptoCurrency Banq!

Cryptoshare Banq is a Decentralized Financial System

