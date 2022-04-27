Tamping Machine Market Set to Witness an Uptick during to 2028

Tamping Machine Market: Introduction

Tamping machine, otherwise known as ballast tamper, is a heavy machine used in tamping or packing of track ballasts underneath railway tracks, which helps make the tracks more durable. Before introduction of tamping machines, manual labor used to perform this task with the help of beaters. Tamping machines have made the task efficient, faster, more accurate and less labour-intensive. Tamping machines are also helpful for using concrete sleepers, which cannot be lifted by hand as they usually weigh over 250 kg.

Earlier tamping machines were only capable of lifting tracks and pack ballast. But with the introduction of modern tamping machines, they are capable of lining and tamping of tracks as well as parallel alignment of the railway tracks. This reduces the mechanical strain on the rails and offers more comfortable ride to freight and passenger trains. Combining both tamping and lining into a single tamping machine has helped save a lot of time and money as it is capable of performing multi-tasks efficiently.

Tamping Machine Market: Dynamics

Tamping machines are a substitute to manual labor as they perform the task faster and more efficiently. Developed economies are expected to drive the tamping machines market as the automation in industry is more affordable and welcome in countries with strong economic background. Industrial growth will be an important factor contributing to the growth of tamping machine market, as it will directly drives the demand for transportation and logistics industry.

On the basis of type, multi-purpose tamping machines are expected to lead the market as they perform both tamping and lining of tracks. This helps save cost and time of using two separate machines, in turn reducing the operational time and labor costs. Tamping machines are heavy machines associated with high costs, which may hamper the growth of the market in some emerging countries and in countries with poor economic background. However, they are expected to flourish in developed countries and are expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Tamping Machine Market: Segmentation

basis of type

Straight track tamping machines

Points and crossing tamping machines

Multi-purpose tamping machines

basis of industry

Railway lines construction

Railway lines maintenance

basis of size

Small tamping machine

Large tamping machine

Tamping Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Rail transportation of goods plays an important part in growing economies like China and India to support their ever growing economies. Especially in India, railway transportation plays an important role in transportation of people and carrying goods across the country. On the other hand, the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) by China to establish a direct route between major Eurasian countries and the country will be an important driver for tamping machine market in the region during the forecast period. These factors contribute towards Asia Pacific region having major market share in the tamping machine market in the forecast period.

North America already has a vast railcar transport network, with majority of it being used for goods and cargo transportation. Due to this, the North America region is not expected to have a major growth rate in the tamping machine market, although it is expected occupy a significant market share. Increased investments in rail network in various parts of Africa by the Chinese government is expected to drive the tamping machine market in the region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to show a steady growth rate in the tamping machine market during the forecast period owing to the already well-established railway network in the region. Japan is expected to register a slow growth in the tamping machine market during the forecast period given the maturity of technology and railway industry in the region.

Tamping Machine Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global tamping machine market identified across the value chain include:

Plasser & Theurer

Harsco Corporation

MATISA MATÉRIEL INDUSTRIEL S.A.

Robel Bahnbaumaschinen Gmbh

Gemac Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Remputmash Group

New Sorema Ferroviaria SpA

Gemac Engineering Machinery Co Ltd

Strukton

Kalugaputmash

