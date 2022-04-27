The increasing demand for customized undercounter refrigerators is the key factor anticipated to propel the demand in the coming years.

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

An undercounter refrigerator is a specially designed refrigerator used for the preservation of pharmaceutical drugs, medicines, vaccines, plasma and other blood components, temperature-sensitive biologicals and other pharmaceutical supplies. With the help of undercounter refrigerators, breast milk can be stored in patient rooms. Essentially, undercounter refrigerators are small and quiet enough to be used in patient rooms and are available in a wide range of temperature modes for small to medium applications.

Undercounter refrigerators and freezers differ on the basis of basic application and temprature uniformity. The temperature uniformity of undercounter refrigerators is ±3°C while that of freezers is ±5°C. Undercounter refrigerators are widely used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, research labs, pharmacies, blood banks and educational institutes. The biological samples stored in undercounter refrigerators necessitate precise conditions for effective storage. The increasing demand for customized undercounter refrigerators with specifications such as glass doors and decorative installations is the key factor anticipated to propel the demand in the coming years.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Undercounter Refrigerators Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

the report starts with a basic overview about the Undercounter Refrigerators Market and its classification.

Undercounter Refrigerators Market: Segmentation

The global undercounter refrigerators market has been segmented on the basis of type of test, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the undercounter refrigerators market has been segmented as:

Top freezer refrigerator

Side-by-Side refrigerator

Bottom freezer refrigerator

French door refrigerator

Counter-depth refrigerator

Mini Fridge

Based on the end user, the undercounter refrigerators market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Specialty clinics

Retail pharmacy

Pharmaceutical companies

Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

