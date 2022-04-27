Lupus Suppressant Hydroxychloroquine To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

In the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, hydroxychloroquine has been touted as a key drug in the treatment and eradication of COVID-19. As a result, the demand for hydroxychloroquine has skyrocketed in the past few weeks. The United States alone has generated significant demand for 20 million hydroxychloroquine pills, amounting to 4 tons. Moreover, the global demand for hydroxychloroquine is anticipated to surge amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections. In 2020, from January to April, India has exported hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) worth US$ 1.2 Bn. Attributed to above-mentioned facts global hydroxychloroquine market is estimated to experience a year on year growth of over 100% by the end of 2020.

Key Takeaways of Hydroxychloroquine Market Study

Due to skyrocketing demand for hydroxychloroquine, the global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has spiked the prices of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) which is set to increase the market value by 2X through 2020.

Based on drug type, anti-rheumatic drug has dominated the consumption of hydroxychloroquine in 2018 and is poised to account for nearly half of the market share by 2030.

Due to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus, United Stated is projected to remain a highly lucrative region during the forecast period.

In terms of production, currently, India accounted for nearly half of the global production in 2019.

Key Segments Covered

Drug Type Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Anti-rheumatic Hydroxychloroquine Drug Lupus Suppressant Hydroxychloroquine Drug Anti COVID 19 Hydroxychloroquine Drug Other Hydroxychloroquine Drugs



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The report covers following Hydroxychloroquine Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hydroxychloroquine Market

Latest industry Hydroxychloroquine Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Hydroxychloroquine Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Hydroxychloroquine Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hydroxychloroquine Market major players

Hydroxychloroquine Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Hydroxychloroquine Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

