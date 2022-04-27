Growing Environmental Awareness Is Fuelling The Sales Of Landfill Gas During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Landfill gas has gained rapid traction in the past years owing to various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, efficient utilization of waste management solutions, reduction of harmful impact of greenhouse gas emissions, and others.

While demand for renewable power sources has become more prominent, increase in environmental awareness has further driven the sales of landfill gas during the last 5 years from 2016 to 2020, except for a temporary decline in 2020.

Landfill gas, being used in various direct and upgraded application segments, is subject to higher requirement over the coming years. Various initiatives and awareness campaigns by governmental and non-profit organizations regarding waste management and minimizing the effects of greenhouse and other toxic gases on the environment are fuelling the sales of suppliers.

According to Fact.MR, the global landfill gas market is anticipated to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031, creating lucrative growth scope for key players.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

The study provides detailed profile of key players and their offering in the polymerase chain reaction market. Which include

Waste Management, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Veolia Environment S.A.

Pennon Group Plc.

SUEZ SA

Kohler Co., Inc.

Aria Energy Corp

Granite Acquisition, Inc.

Vectren Corporation

Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd.

How is Rising Growing Environmental Awareness Fuelling Sales of Landfill Gas?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), almost 2/3 of landfill waste is bio degradable, while the rest rots and decomposes, producing harmful gases such as carbon di-oxide and methane, which are both greenhouse gases and contribute to global warming.

Landfill gas not only prevents such negative impacts on the environment, but fulfils the requirement for natural and cost-effective power sources.

According to a report titled “Renewable Energy Statistic”, published by the European Commission (EC) on 15th February 2021, in 2019 renewable energy represented 19.7% of energy consumed in EU-27, only 0.3% short of the 2020 target of 20%.

On the basis of end use industry, the global Landfill Gas Market report offers insights into the opportunities and new avenues of following key segments:

In order to analyze growth prospects in aforementioned segments in the global Landfill Gas Market , the study assesses demand and consumption patterns of following product segments

Direct Use

Upgraded

Others

The global Landfill Gas Market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Landfill Gas Market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Landfill Gas Market ing the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Landfill Gas Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Landfill Gas Market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in Landfill Gas Market?

