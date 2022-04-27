Cannabinoid Therapy Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2022-2032)

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

A cannabinoid is a class of chemical compounds that change the neurotransmitter release in the brain by acting on cannabinoid receptors in the cells. Cannabinoids are derived from plants and are also referred to as the phytocannabinoids. Majority of the cannabinoids available for cannabinoid therapy are cannabis-driven, but there are several different plants from which cannabinoids can be derived as well.

Approximately 70 plant compounds are identified for cannabinoids. Majority of these cannabinoids exhibit pharmacological activity and also at times, psychoactive effects. According to the study by Mechoulam and Hanus (2000), delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is the most intensively researched cannabinoid and exhibits the greatest psychoactivity among all the available cannabinoids.

Cannabinoid Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cannabinoid therapy market can be segmented on the basis of Cephalometric X-ray type, technology, product type, end users, and geography.

Based on therapy type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabinol (CBN)

Others

Based on product type, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Oils

Capsules

Isolates

E-liquids

Topicals

Others

Based on applications, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Cannabinoid therapy for cancer

Cannabinoid therapy for spasticity

Cannabinoid therapy for neuropathic disorders

Others

Based on end users, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

Military Healthcare Settings

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Based on geography, the global cannabinoid therapy market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

