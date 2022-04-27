Increased Demand for Vegan Protein is Likely to Augment the Market for Black Rice Protein

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Health consciousness has become one of the key trends in the 21st century. Along with health consciousness there is a considerable rise in vegan population across the globe which is projected to drive the plant-based nutritional products. The demand for natural plant-based proteins has increased owing to increased awareness about animal welfare.

One of the plant-based protein is obtained from black rice that is part of Oryza sativa plant species also known as Asian rice. Black rice protein is significantly healthy from all other rice owing to its high protein, antioxidants and other nutritional factors owing to which its demand is likely to augment over forecast period.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Black Rice Protein Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Black Rice Protein Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Black Rice Protein Market and its classification.

Black Rice Protein Market: Segmentation

Based on types black rice protein market is classified into different parts like product, application and end use industry. black rice protein powder has captured most of the market owing to its increased demand.

Based on product type black rice protein is segmented in to

Black Rice Protein Concentrates

Black Rice Protein Isolates

Based on application black rice protein is segmented in to

Dairy Protein Alternative

Meat Alternative

Sports and Energy Nutrition

Based on end use industry black rice protein is segmented in to

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

