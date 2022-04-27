Sales of Conventional Rice Syrup are Predicted to Increase at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2031 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global demand for rice syrup (volume) enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021 to reach 307.6 kilo tons. Overall, sales of rice syrup are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.09 Bn by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details Conventional Rice Syrup Market Size (2021A) US$ 674.7 Mn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 702.0 Mn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 1.09 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5% CAGR

Key Segments in Conventional Rice Syrup Industry Analysis

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Product Type: Conventional Conventional Rice Syrup Organic Conventional Rice Syrup

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Dextrose Equivalent (DE): 28 DE 42 DE 45 DE 60 DE

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Source: White Rice Brown Rice

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Function: Natural Sweeteners Binders/Stabilizers/Thickeners Humectants Others

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Maltose Content: Low Maltose (<36 g/100g) Conventional Rice Syrup High Maltose (>36 g/100g) Conventional Rice Syrup

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Form: Solid Conventional Rice Syrup Liquid Conventional Rice Syrup

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Application: Food & Beverages Food Bakeries Confectioneries Ice Creams & Desserts Dairy Products Meat, Poultry and Seafood Cereal & Energy Bars Beverages Nutrition Nutraceuticals & Supplements Infant Formula Pharmaceuticals

Conventional Rice Syrup Market by Region: North America Conventional Rice Syrup Market Latin America Conventional Rice Syrup Market Europe Conventional Rice Syrup Market East Asia Conventional Rice Syrup Market South Asia & Oceania Conventional Rice Syrup Market Middle East & Africa Conventional Rice Syrup Market



Competition Landscape

ABF Ingredients Ltd., Axiom Foods Inc., Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd., California Natural Products Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ciranda, Gehl Food, Glucorp, GoMacro LLC, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Habib Rice Products Ltd., IFPC, Lundberg Family Farms, Matco Foods Limited, Nature Bio-Foods Ltd, naVitalo, Om Foods Inc., Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd, Sweet Additions, Windmill Organics Ltd., Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., and Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd. are major suppliers of rice syrup.

In October 2021 , ADM announced plans to invest in a biotechnology company – Acies Bio.

, announced plans to invest in a biotechnology company – Acies Bio. In September 2021 , ADM entered into an agreement to acquire 75% stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (P4 Companies).

, entered into an agreement to acquire 75% stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (P4 Companies). In January 2021 , ADM signed a contract to acquire Soja Protein.

, signed a contract to acquire Soja Protein. In September 2021, Natural Bio Foods announced the inauguration of its futuristic organic food processing plant, focused towards organic rice processing, and it also announced its aim to revitalizes India’s rural communities while bringing organic products to the world.

Tier-1 market players have remained active in term of overall investments being done in the rice syrup market, and are profoundly looking forward to create future revenue generating opportunities in target markets. Tier-2 players have also been following suit by silently reducing their margins in order to target the price-sensitive and growing market in the Asian sub-continent.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the rice syrup market, along with their detailed overviews, including SWOT analysis and revenue generated from targeted rice syrup products of top rice syrup manufacturers positioned across geographies, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

