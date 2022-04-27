Increase In Demand Of RDP Powder To Expand The Market At A CAGR Of Over 7% Across The Forecast Period (2021 To 2031)| Fact.MR Study

The global RDP powder market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, increase in demand of RDP Powder to expand the market at a CAGR of over 7% across the forecast period (2021 to 2031). Majority of growth is expected to be contributed by emerging economies in Asia Pacific, most notably China, amid exponentially increasing infrastructure projects in the recent past as well as planned future projects.

Prominent Key players of the RDP Powder market survey report:

Wacker Chemie AG

Nouryon (AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals)

Dow Chemicals

BASF SE

Synthomer Plc.

Hexion Inc.

VINAVIL S.p.A.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Organik Kimya

FAR Polymers

Archroma

SIDLEY Chemical Co. Ltd.

Boading Hualian Lingshi Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered

Polymer Type Acrylic RDP Powder Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) RDP Powder Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa) RDP Powder Styrene Butadiene RDP Powder Others

Application RDP Powder for Mortar & Cement RDP Powder for Masonry Mortar RDP Powder for Waterproofing Mortar Others

End-use Industry RDP Powder for Residential Use RDP Powder for Non-residential Use

Region North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



