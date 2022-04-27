The Connectivity-Oriented Zeal To Help Enterprise Customer Communications Management Market Ride Further

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The enterprise customer communications management market is anticipated to grow around 11% annually through the period of 2020 to 2030, due to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium enterprises. A cloud-based business model allow payment options for the services rendered, sans any hassles. An inevitable benefit for businesses is that, a cloud-based model increases revenue along with enhancing business and customer relationships. As a result of cloud-based revenue models, there will be higher demand for enterprise customer communications management platforms and services from small and medium enterprises over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Enterprise Customer Communications Management Market Study

Most companies are switching from manual systems to integrated solutions that manage all quality-related processes and data in a comprehensive solution.

Rising focus of large- and medium-sized enterprises on delivering a personalized experience to their customers and improving customer satisfaction as well as customer loyalty is resulting in increased demand for enterprise customer communications management platforms.

Countries across the globe such as Germany, India, China, the U.S., Japan, Brazil, the U.K., and Russia are witnessing changes at a faster pace, owing to the significant adoption of modern technologies such as cloud and big data.

Many countries are undergoing digitalization across all industry verticals, and the governments in these countries are taking initiatives to promote digital and technological growth, which is resulting in rapid adoption of enterprise customer communication management software.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the enterprise customer communications management market is witnessing higher demand for cloud-based solutions.

“Enterprises are able to communicate with customers through a broad range of media and output, including SMS (short message service), documents, web pages, and emails. Hence, the adoption of enterprise customer communication platforms is expected to be driven by the availability of virtual interaction points, as this reduces manual efforts for enterprises, thereby reducing workforce requirement,” says a PMR analyst.

Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Customer-centric Approach to Propel Market Growth

High percentage of overall customers are more attracted toward enterprises or brands who are more customer-centric. Modifying services as per customer experience and their feedback is a key trend being observed globally. This trend is primarily observed in retail and consumer goods, hospitality, and other enterprises.

For instance, in May 2019, PVH Asia Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., and one of the world’s largest apparel companies, appointed Oracle Retail to modernize its enterprise customer communications management platform and store technology. The company’s well-known brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. PVH Asia will implement Oracle Retail Xstore and Oracle Retail Customer Engagement in order to connect with the next generation of consumers.

Find More Valuable Insights on Enterprise Customer Communications Management Market

Persistence Market Research, puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global enterprise customer communications management market, providing historical demand data (2015–2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020–2030. To understand the opportunities in the enterprise customer communications management market, it has been segmented on the basis of solution (customer communication management (CCM) platforms, services), deployment (on-premise, cloud), enterprise size (small and medium enterprises, large enterprises), and industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, energy and utilities, government, others), across seven major regions.

