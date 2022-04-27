The Bulk Acoustic Wave Filter Market To Escalate On A Holistic Note

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The number of IoT devices is increasing across various locations, including smart homes, hospitals, and college campuses. To serve this increasing IoT demand, new network models such as mesh networks are being developed that increase the radio frequency (RF) complexity in access points. Due to an increase in the number of users and connected devices, RF front-end modules need to support wireless radio needs and also Wi-Fi additional band needs by increasing functionality and decreasing the size of the device. Due to this, the number of RF-chains in routers and access points increase, and thermal management challenges occur. To overcome the challenge, bulk acoustic wave filters are used, as these filters provide stability over temperature shifts and lower the temperature drift, which helps mitigate insertion loss and leads to good product thermal characteristics. Bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters offer extremely steep skirts, which simultaneously exhibits low loss in the Wi-Fi band and also resolves the co-existence Wi-Fi and LTE signals within the same device or near one another. These filters address the stringent thermal challenges of multiple input-output systems and multi-users without comprising on emission performance and compliance.

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global bulk acoustic wave filter market reached a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 19% during the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Key Takeaways from Bulk Acoustic Wave Filter Market Study

The advanced configuration design segment is estimated to witness high growth, as demand is increasing for advanced BAW filters for 5G applications.

applications. PMR reports that, the demand for bulk acoustic wave filters from the information communication and technology vertical is estimated to witness a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

The 4G LTE wireless communication use case segment is gaining traction, as there is high demand for LTE and advanced networks; the adoption of BAW filters is high for the same.

LTE wireless communication use case segment is gaining traction, as there is high demand for LTE and advanced networks; the adoption of BAW filters is high for the same. Among the regions, the BAW filter market in South Asia & Pacific is estimated to witness a high CAGR, owing to increasing advancements in the electronics field in the region. The application of BAW filters is increasing in mobile communication devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain and manufacturing of BAW filters, which is adversely affecting the high growth potential of the market in the near term.

“Key players in the BAW filter market can gain significant profits by forming alliances with 5G players in order to enhance their customer base and market presence, and also to deliver advanced BAW filters that are required for 5G applications,” says a PMR analyst.

BAW Filters with Antenna Routing and Tuning for 5G

5G implementation is increasing globally, and is creating new challenges for wireless technology in mobile devices. Radio frequency complexity is increasing for delivering higher data rates with 5G. To increase bandwidth, the use of new higher frequency bands such as E-UTRA and New Radio Dual Connectivity is increasing. This band increases the probability of interference in mobile devices, and to mitigate this, advanced RF filters are used. Bulk acoustic wave filters with antenna tuning and routing approaches are used for addressing these challenges, as BAW is advancing toward handling higher frequencies. BAW filters provide low insertion that makes them extremely efficient at dissipating heat at high power levels. BAW filters also save board space as they are smaller, and hence, the filters are easily integrated into RFFFE modules, which supports 5G requirements.

Find More Valuable Insights on Bulk Acoustic Wave Filter Market

Persistence Market Research, puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global bulk acoustic wave filter market, providing historical demand data (2015–2019) and forecast statistics for the period 2020–2030. To understand the opportunities in the BAW filter market, the market is segmented on the basis of design (solidly mounted resonator BAW filters, film bulk acoustic resonators, and advanced configuration), bandwidth (below 10MHz, 10MHz to 50MHz, and above 50MHz), use case (base stations and repeaters, distributed antenna systems, tower-mounted amplifiers, 4G LTE wireless communication, and others), vertical (information communication & technology, industrial equipment, healthcare, energy, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

