Benzyl Salicylate Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 to 2031

Benzyl Salicylate Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research, the global Benzyl salicylate market is expected to grow with a CAGR 5% to 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The key factors propelling growth include the increased use of fragrance trends, and steady growth in personal care products in global markets, particularly in emerging and developing markets. These factors have consequently triggered demand for high-quality Benzyl salicylate. Cosmetics have become an essential part of the modern individual’s lifestyle. Furthermore, an increase in spending on personal care & beauty products, as well as an increasing personal income, has become one of the major driving factors for demand in cosmetic sector.

What is Driving Demand for Benzyl Salicylate?

The widespread use of this agent in industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and fragrance is a major driver of market growth. Manufacturing companies have used innovative strategies to increase sales of their cosmetics products, such as new product launches with natural ingredients and appealing packaging.

As cosmetics have become an integral part of people’s lives, consumers prefer to use cosmetics products that are portable and simple to use while travelling or attending social gatherings. The growing demand of the product from cosmetic and fragrance industries is projected to boost the demand of it during the forecast period.

Significantly growing demand of various cosmetic products is also expected to benefit the sales volume, as the compound is used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for the manufacturing of various cosmetics and pharmaceutical product. The substantial growth in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sector is estimated to boost the demand of this product in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific of Benzyl Salicylate Market Outlook

The strong development in the end use industries has resulted in the substantial growth of benzyl salicylate in the Asia Pacific region especially in China. Significant growth in the cosmetic industries, pharmaceutical industries and fragrance industries in China has augmented the growth of it.

Furthermore, the strong presence of the manufacturers have contributed significantly to the strong development of the product and further made the country a prominent player in this market. China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are all doing exceptionally well in the cosmetics, beauty, and personal care products market.

India is also anticipated to be a key country in the market during the forecast period. The growth is expected to be attributed by the growing cosmetic industries along with fragrance industries in this country. Moreover, the significantly growing demand from the domestic pharmaceutical industry is also anticipated to boost the growth of its sales in India.

North America Benzyl Salicylate Market Outlook

The strong growth in the cosmetic sector in North America has resulted in the considerable growth of it in this region. Growing pharmaceutical industries along with the growing demand of cosmetic products are expected to benefit the benzyl salicylate consumption in North America. The development in the fragrance industry has also contributed to the sales of the compound in this region.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Benzyl Salicylate

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Benzyl Salicylate are

Zhengjiang Gaopeng Phamaceutical

Jiangsu Puyuan Chemical

JQC (Huayin) Phamaceutical

Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hongbang

Ganzhou Maoyuan Phamaceutical.

