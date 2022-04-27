Bitumen Modifier Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Bitumen Modifier Market Forecast and CAGR

During the forecast period 2021-2031, the bitumen modifiers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4%. Bitumen, a byproduct of refined crude oil, is widely used as a binding organic material. Bitumen is used in road construction because it is inexpensive to produce, reusable, non-toxic, and has a high binding strength.

Bitumen is a black or dark brown non-crystalline solid or viscous material that is primarily composed of high molecular weight hydrocarbons and has adhesive properties. It is derived from petroleum either naturally or through refinery processes and is highly soluble in carbon disulphide. Increasing road construction and repair activities and demand from commercial and domestic building constructions are augmenting the growth of the Bitumen modifier market.

What is Driving Demand for Bitumen Modifier

Globally, the infrastructure sector is growing steadily, owing to increased government spending to promote local infrastructure. In order to keep up with rising economic activity and shifting demographic trends, developing economies are spending more on infrastructure than developed economies.

The product is used in the building & construction industry, and the global expansion of the construction industry is driving demand for the product.

The rapidly rising construction industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions, as well as increasing usage of the Bitumen modifier, are the primary factors driving the growth of its market.

Asia-Pacific Bitumen Modifier Market Outlook

Asia Pacific market of Bitumen modifier is expected to grow at a significant rate. This is due to the region’s strong demand from Infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific developing economies are expected to increase significantly, particularly in the transportation sector, due to increased urbanization and a shift in focus toward developing secondary sectors in these countries.

Given the fact that these sectors have the potential to attract larger investments in the near future, governments in developing economies (such as China and India, among others) are taking initiative by enacting legislation that reflect opportunities in building infrastructure, which is critical for the growth of a specific sector. This factor is also driving the market for the product.

European Bitumen Modifier Market Outlook

Over the forecast period, the Europe bitumen market is expected to grow at a healthy rate. The increase in road construction and repair activities in the European region is the primary driver of the market. Infrastructure renovations to improve energy efficiency and compliance with the Paris Agreement are also expected to boost the market.

The European road construction market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, as the economy improves and construction increases. In the future, innovative methods for producing crumbed-rubber-modified bitumen are likely to present an opportunity. Due to increased demand from the construction industry, Germany is expected to dominate the market across Europe.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bitumen Modifier

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Bitumen modifier are

ROSNEFT

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Total

Repsol etc.

