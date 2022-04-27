The Mobile Analytics Market To Scintillate Based On The Influx Of Offbeat Ideas

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Organizations across various industries are focusing on deploying application performance analytics to get real-time analytics and also to increase user engagement with their mobile applications. During these times where most people are staying at home and using wireless devices, the requirement of such mobiles analytics tools is even more important and fruitful.

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, worldwide sales of the mobile analytics market are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 23.3 Bn in 2030.

Key Takeaways from Mobile Analytics Market Study

Among the industries, the e-Commerce & retail segment is expected to witness high growth, due to rapidly rising demand for qualitative app design and development in these sectors.

Increasing subscription-based mobile analytics solutions and rising growth rates through mobile applications are accelerating the growth of the mobile analytics market.

PMR reports that, demand for mobile marketing/advertising analytics is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Among the regions, the mobile analytics market in South Asia & Pacific is showing a high growth rate, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile applications in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and several restrictions, which has resulted in more people being at home and using their smartphones. This trend is surging the demand for mobile analytics tools across the globe.

“Rising demand for connected personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices is driving the need for integrated analytics solutions to secure data across multiple devices. This demand is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the mobile analytics market,” says a PMR analyst.

Increasing Mobile App Investments across Business Sectors

With an increasing number of smartphone users and the growing trend toward reaching online content through mobile devices, companies are focusing on reaching customers through mobile applications. Also, by developing mobile business applications, companies can improve the performance of apps by coordinating with mobile analytics solution providers. These mobile analytics solutions offer various insights that help companies understand overall user preference, user behavior, user location, mobile campaign optimization, personalization, customer-focused marketing, and also aid in understanding the return on investment (ROI) of mobile marketing investments.

Find More Valuable Insights on Mobile Analytics Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global mobile analytics market, providing historical demand data of 2015–2019 and forecast statistics for the period of 2020–2030. To understand the opportunities present in the mobile analytics market, the market is segmented on the basis of solution (application performance analytics, mobile marketing/advertising analytics, and in-app analytics), development type (on-premise and cloud), industry (BFSI, transportation & logistics, e-Commerce & retail, hospitality, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa).

