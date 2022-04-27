Healthcare Optimization To Drive The Ad Supported Video On Demand Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Tablets and smartphones are increasingly becoming the first go-to devices for content consumption. In addition, with the emergence of advanced technologies enabling smartphone or tablet users to access the Internet more easily, and rapid adoption of fast network services such as 4G services in developing countries, mobile Internet penetration is anticipated to proliferate over the coming years. Although the cost of smartphones remains moderate due to increasing competition and innovation, these prices are expected to drop. Therefore, increase in mobile device penetration is one of the significant factors expected to boost the adoption of ad-supported video on demand content among users during the forecast period.

On the back of these factors, the global ad-supported video on demand market is projected to progress at an astonishing rate of 20% over the next decade, expanding over 6X in the mentioned time period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23248

Key Takeaways from Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Study

Inclination toward online streaming services over traditional TV is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ad-supported video on demand market in the South Asia and Pacific region.

Next-generation video compression formats such as H.265 have already entered the mainstream, and such technologies are expected to improve the performance of video streaming, further fuelling the growth of the AVOD market.

In India, video apps are more typically consumed via mobile data, and the average session duration of this region is not far behind as compared to that of developed countries.

The media and entertainment sub-segment held a major share of the ad-supported video on demand market in 2019, and is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

To connect with our sales representative@

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

“Artificial intelligence can help the ad-supported video on demand industry by solving the problem of making metadata readily available. While dealing with video on demand content, artificial intelligence will be able to analyze all the available metadata. Moreover, artificial intelligence would also be useful for the intelligent allocation of content into a storage hierarchy, depending upon the probability of need. Hence, there is scope for improvement in the quality of ad-supported video on demand in the future with the use of artificial intelligence,” says a PMR analyst.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23248

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com