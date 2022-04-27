Clonic Innovation-Based Spasms To Drive The Stadium Lighting Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Stadium lighting is used for illuminating playfields or arenas during the night time or low-light conditions. Stadium lighting is required for both, indoor and outdoor set-ups, and is specifically used more for outdoor purposes, as it brings uniformity, visual comfort, and limiting obtrusive light. These lightings are also specifically needed for games where minute observation, such as fast-moving balls need to be observed. Deployment of stadium lighting allows players to avoid injuries and perform efficiently, and also allows viewers to see the game at its best.

As per a report by PMR, the global stadium lighting market generated a market revenue of US$ 481.3 Mn in 2019, and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 11% over the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Stadium Lighting Market Study

The lighting control systems segment is expected to gain significant share, due to increased lamp life and energy savings for stadium lighting.

Introduction of government regulations will boost demand for LED products, and is creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers and service providers of stadium lighting products.

Key players in the stadium lighting market are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolio to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns across nations, and suspension of all sports activities. However, sporting events are slowly resuming across the world with relevant precautions, which will help market growth going forward.

“Manufacturers in the stadium lighting market space can increase revenues by upgrading existing facilities to improve operational efficiency, reduce operating costs, and adopting IOT in lighting fixtures. Key players are focusing on continuous developments and spending on sports, media, entertainment, and construction industries, which is proliferating opportunities market players,” says a PMR analyst.

Technological Advancements in Stadium Lighting to Boost Market Growth

Through its special properties such as transparency, surface light source, and flexibility, OLED technology has opened new growth opportunities for major players operating in the stadium lighting market. Some of the major players and start-ups have started manufacturing and offering OLED lighting products for stadium lighting.

For instance, Philips is offering Optivision LED gen3 C lights, which is a complete lighting solution for most complex areas and recreational sports lighting applications. These high-efficiency floodlights come with a single piece die cast housing, hosting 2 and 3 LED engines, respectively.

More Valuable Insights on Stadium Lighting Market

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global stadium lighting market includes global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides valuable insights on the basis of product (lamps [LED lights, high pressure sodium lights, high intensity discharge lights, and others], lighting fixtures, lighting control systems, and others), service (professional services [lighting design & consulting, integration & deployment, installation & repair, and support services], and managed lighting services), and application (stadium indoor lighting and stadium outdoor lighting), across six major regions.

