MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Introduction

Main automation contractor (MAC) is a proactive approach during the implementation of a project in process industries. MAC helps in minimizing cost, effectively implement a project, reduce risks and ease project delays in process industries and power plants. The main automation contractor provides satisfactory results during project execution while implementing automated control infrastructure life cycle, which includes the procurement of systems, engineering design, factory acceptance tests, site acceptance tests, maintenance and start-up. In the current automation scenario, all prominent companies emphasize on SCADA Products. The MAC takes a big picture view during the implementation of a project. Whether it is an erection based project or a commissioning project in a thermal power plant, power station or any process industry. With use of main automation contractor, the probability to enhance co-ordination of a complete project is increased as it improvises on managing duties of vendor’s in effective manner. The gaps in vendor coordination activities between small suppliers, system integrators and end-user company coordinators are reduced which leads to effective coordination between vendors and end-users. The main automation contractor responsibilities include complete undertaking of the project, providing strong management, supplying expert team and products while replacing robust systems and services. The main automation contractor also provides interface management of engineering suppliers to ensure that common supply takes responsibility for the data transfer between parties.

MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Dynamics

The rising propensity of automation, high adoption of automation in industries has seen, early involvement of MAC in projects which reduces risk and cuts modifications in a later stage; this benefit drives the growth of the main automation contractor market growth in industries. Growing demand for automation in power plants, industries, oil & gas, pertaining to automation contractor, integrating automation within plants which help in project execution and reducing risk.

Large automation solution providers, over the past few years have been increasing their focus on services, whereas suppliers once primarily focused on product development and sales. Lack of awareness in end users pertaining to main automation contract being one of the key restraint in the market.

MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of services Project Management

Engineering Design

Procurement

Configuration/Integration

Start-Up

Commissioning

Training/Post Installation Services On the basis of Product ESD(Emergency Shut Down)

SIS(Safety Instrumented System)

PSD(Process Shut Down)

ICSS(Integrated Control & Safety System)

DCS(Distribution Control System)

Instrumentation

Analytics

Networking/Telecoms

Third-Party Devices On the basis of Applications Oil & Gas

Thermal Power Plant

Manufacturing Industries

Process Engineering

Other Industries

MAC (Main Automation Contractor) Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Control Global., Silvertech Middle East, Honeywell International Inc., Tengizchevroil, Autopro Automation Consultants Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

