Airport Lighting Solutions Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2025

The study of market analysis of the Global Lighting Fixtures Market focuses on the key elements and the market dynamics of a specific market within that industry. Global Lighting Fixtures Market study is an essential part of the industry analysis that focuses on the aspects associated with the SWOT analysis. The survey report analyses the elements, such as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of every individual manufacturing company.

With the help of the Global Lighting Fixtures Market Report analysis, every new or established manufacturer can gain knowledge about the business strategies and planning by the significant key marketers who are having a strong base. The documentation is prepared by investigating the company’s activities related to their planning, decision making, purchase, capital investment, innovation, workforce, business expansion strategy, facility expansion, promotional activities, and many other aspects of a company.

The global lighting fixtures market is expected to witness high revenue growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing smart city project and an increasing adaption of LED lighting across the globe. “Lighting Fixtures Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 to 2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for a projected period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025. The global lighting fixtures market is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period and Asia Pacific lighting fixture market is expected to witness relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Extracting government contract for replacing old infrastructure and continuous updating product portfolio are the key strategies being adopted by the key players in the global lighting fixtures market.

By volume the revenue from the global lighting fixtures market is expected to reach at US$ 2491.0 Mn in 2017, while by the end of 2025, the market is likely to touch the figure of US$ 5,710.6 in terms of volume. This market is anticipated to touch the healthy CAGR of 14 % between 2017 and 2025.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – CREE, INC, Hubbell Lighting, Inc., GE Lighting, LLC, OSRAM Licht AG, Royal Philips NV, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc, ATG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, L.D. Kichler Co., Eaton Corporation, Kenroy Homes, Briloner Leuchten GmbH, Brilliant Lighting Limited, Delta Light, Disano Illuminazione S.p.A, Beghelli SpA, Glamox lighting, IKEA, EGLO Leuchten GmbH, Endo Lighting Corp and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Lighting Fixtures.

Persistence Market Research Recommendations Pertaining to the Global Lighting Fixtures Market

Increase in penetration towards adoption of efficient and energy saving products are encouraging consumer to adapt LED and OLED lighting solution. Due to which key players associated with the global lighting fixtures market are constantly upgrading their product portfolio to meet the needs in the competitive lighting market

Emergence of the Internet of Things is a greater opportunity for major players to develop innovative offering that integrates modern lighting solutions integrated with Internet of Things

MEA region is organizing a rural electrification program, which could be a great opportunity for players associated with lighting fixtures to tap new business opportunities from the region

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Forecast and Analysis by Type

In this report, the global lighting fixtures market is segmented on the basis of type, light source, application and regions. Type segment is further segmented into architecture and commercial lighting, decorative and residential lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting. Outdoor lighting segment was valued US$ 6,387.7 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow tremendously at US$ 20,548.0 by the end of 2025. In terms of value, the architectural and commercial lighting segment is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Forecast and Analysis by Application

Application segment includes airport lighting, corporate campus lighting, retail outlets lighting, education facilities lighting, government office and building, healthcare facilities lighting, industrial and warehouse lighting, recreation and public venue lighting, residential lighting, restaurant and hotel lighting and street lighting. Street lighting segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global lighting fixtures market during the forecast period. On the other hand the residential lighting segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% during the assessed period.

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Forecast and Analysis by Light Source

This segment includes incandescent, fluorescent, LED and OLED segments. Fluorescent segment is expected to dominate the global lighting fixtures market by grabbing the largest i.e. 39.1% share in 2017. However, in 2025 the LED and OLED segment is anticipated to record a significant growth in market share from 37.4% in 2017 to 59.7% in 2025.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Lighting Fixtures Market Manufacturers

Lighting Fixtures Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lighting Fixtures Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Lighting Fixtures Market Report:

The Lighting Fixtures Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Lighting Fixtures Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

