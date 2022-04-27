Global Spermaceti Wax Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Spermaceti Wax Market: Introduction

Spermaceti wax is obtained from the head of a sperm whale. Spermaceti wax has a wide variety of applications. It is used in cosmetic creams, ointments, textile finishing, fine wax candles, pomades, and industrial lubricants. The organ from which spermaceti wax is obtained may contain as much as 1900 liters of spermaceti. Spermaceti wax is extracted from the spermaceti oil by crystallization method. It is not often used being a rare commodity. But the applications of spermaceti wax are numerous including cosmetics, pharmaceutical, home decor and accessories, textiles and many more.

Spermaceti Wax Market: Dynamics

Spermaceti wax is a wax obtained from the head of a bottlenose whale. Spermaceti wax is liquid at body temperature. Spermaceti wax is mainly used in fine wax candles. It is also used in soaps, emulsions, industrial lubricants, leatherworking, candles, textiles, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, it can be used as glazing or coating agent in the food industry to give a shiny appearance and protective coating. By considering the above applications of spermaceti wax, it can be expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Spermaceti Wax Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature Natural

Synthetic On the basis of end use Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Textiles

Industrial lubricants

Home decors & accessories (fine wax candles)

Others (soaps, emulsions, glazing or coating agent in foods)

Spermaceti Wax Market: Regional Outlook

The growing trend of grooming is expected to boost the spermaceti wax market as it is used in the manufacturing of hair wax known as pomades. Spermaceti wax is primarily/majorly used in the manufacturing of fine wax candles. The consumption of fine wax candles is very much in North America and Europe.

Since fine wax candle is used on a large scale in North American and European culture, the spermaceti wax market growth chances are much higher in these regions. The Asia Pacific is also a major consumer of candles. In many festivals celebrated in India such as Diwali and Christmas, the use of candle is mandatory.

In addition spermaceti wax is used in various other sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and industrial lubricants and emulsion manufacturing. Spermaceti wax is used in soaps and other hygiene and personal care products. Also, spermaceti wax is used as food glazing or coating agent to protect and make food shiny.

Spermaceti Wax Market: Key Players

Spermaceti is a rare commodity obtained from the head of the bottlenose or sperm whale. That’s why the genuine spermaceti wax is not much commercially available. The manufacturer of spermaceti wax adds some other chemical such as cetyl esters that have similar properties as spermaceti wax have.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global spermaceti wax market are SER S.p.A., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., The Frank B. Ross Co., Jilin Tely Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, JUSTICE DRUG CO., Nye Lubricants, Inc., QINGDAO SUN TECH INDUSTRIES & TRADING CO., LTD., Redox Pty Ltd, and Carbanio. Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in spermaceti wax. Hence, it is expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the forecast period.

